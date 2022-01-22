ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Lady Red Takes 3rd at Salina

kscbnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey finished with a win at Salina for a fifth straight year. It wasn’t the finish the #8 Liberal Lady Redskins envisioned, but it was the best they could do on Saturday. Liberal won the third place game...

www.kscbnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concordia, KS
Sports
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Liberal, KS
Basketball
Concordia, KS
Basketball
City
Concordia, KS
Local
Kansas Basketball
Salina, KS
Basketball
City
Salina, KS
Liberal, KS
Sports
City
Andover, KS
Salina, KS
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#Kansas Wesleyan#The Lady Panthers#Keyona Hall#Redskin#Kscb

Comments / 0

Community Policy