South San Francisco, CA January 25, 2022 Submitted by Better Business Bureau,. U.S. households can now request free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a new Biden administration program. But when the government rolls out new initiatives, such as the stimulus checks, scammers typically find ways to take advantage. This time, watch out for lookalike websites when requesting your tests. These scam sites may ask for payment or personal information, such as your Social Security number.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO