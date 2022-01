Drew is a 1-year-old Lab mix who weighs about 50 pounds. He came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him. Drew was then selected to participate in the ‘Puppies for Parole’ program and has been at the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center living with his handler who is working with him to get him house-trained, crate-trained, leash-trained and to know all of his basic commands. Drew is very affectionate and people-oriented. He does well with other dogs, but we recommend no cats.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO