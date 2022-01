Fort Worth, Texas – An early run from Texas in the first half was enough for the Longhorns to pull away from TCU on Tuesday night in front of a record crowd (8,412) at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena; 73-50. The 23-point win for Texas was the largest margin of victory in Fort Worth since the 1993-94 season. The 50 points was a season-low for TCU and the Frogs have now lost six consecutive games against the Longhorns.

