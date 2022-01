Titleist has introduced its latest AVX golf ball. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: In short, the new AVX offers players a softer ball that spins less of the tee than the popular Pro V1 and Pro V1x models. This is the third update of the three-piece AVX, which first debuted in 2018 and still offers more spin around the greens thanks to a softer and thinner urethane cover.

GOLF ・ 13 HOURS AGO