Boys JV Wrestling | Lyman JV Tournament

In the final two minutes of the game, South’s JV Coach David Carlson got two technical fouls causing him to get kicked out of the game. Junior Ben Slicker shot and made all four free throws, contributing to the Lancer’s 67-54 victory on Monday, Jan. 24. East took an early 7-point lead in the first four minutes of the game; however, South was able to close the gap to two points, ending the first quarter 13-11. The Lancers went on an 18-3 run to end the first half 31-14. In the second half, East was able to hold their lead, resulting in their seventh victory.
Comments / 0