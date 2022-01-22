Hurt Sea Lion Asks Boaters For Help | The Dodo

There’s quite a ruckus happening in Ballard, down by the water. We can sometimes hear it from our house, more than a mile away. A bunch of noisy dudes and ladies are chattering, honking, flexing and making their presence known. This cacophonous group is a bunch of California sea...
Tune-in to PIER 39’s Facebook page for a Facebook Live event at Noon on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Hear Sheila Candor, Vice President of The PIER 39 Marina and resident sea lion expert, as she tells the story of how the sea lions landed at PIER 39 and more interesting facts about our favorite “sea-lebrities.”
This is the heartbreaking moment a dying dog appears to wave goodbye to its owner. The six-year-old Alaskan Malamute had been taken to the vets in Jinzhong, in Shanxi Province, northern China, where tumours were discovered growing on its liver. Footage, filmed on January 20 and shared on social media,...
OMICRON is lurking around every corner and has likely infected at least one person you know. But some people may still be unaware of the nasty illness it inflicts, and could be spreading the bug further. The symptoms of Covid have changed vastly since it first emerged in the UK.
A WOMAN'S dream of getting a delicate inking of a crescent moon has turned into a complete disaster. Addison McCall, from Utah in US, shared the story time on her TikTok, where it's since taken the social media giant by storm, with over 227,000 people tuning in. According to her,...
As the temperatures on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands drop in the winter months, cold-stunned sea turtles begin to make an appearance along the soundside beaches, and a number of turtles have been rescued in recent days after the Outer Banks’ cold start to the New Year. “Please be on...
SEATTLE — Dozens of sea lions nestled on a privately-owned dock in Ballard this weekend. Chip Croteau has worked at Ray’s Cafe for years. The restaurant is located next to the dock, which has brought many people to catch a glimpse of the sea lions themselves. “They’re our...
SAUSALITO, Calif. — Scientists at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito have spent more than two decades studying why California sea lions continue to due from cancer at unprecedented rates. According to their research, nearly 25% of adult sea lions are developing cancer. “This is in fact the largest...
Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
As adorable as this video is and as cute as it looks, this could have ended badly but thankfully it didn't. Several cars were stopped on a road with a bunch of bears just hanging out and doing bear stuff. One person thought it would be a great idea to roll down the window and ask for a high five from the bear.
Video footage surfaced this week showing a sea lion’s masterful ride on a small wave in turquoise waters at an unknown destination. The sea loin’s movements are fluid and seemingly effortless during a brief exhibition that includes two aerials before the pinniped gracefully exits the wave near the shore.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire helped an injured hawk that was on a downtown Portland sidewalk on Tuesday. Fire crews said the hawk’s injuries were likely from “battling some crows who were defending their eggs.”. Portland Fire & Rescue Squad 1 took the hawk to the Audubon...
PORTLAND (WGME) – Back in the spring, things were going great for Cheverus grad Scott Eshbach, the son of longtime Sea Dogs executive Charlie Eshbach. He was enjoying his work and life in Maine, but by July, everything had changed. Christmas has come and gone, but Scott Eshbach is...
Alexandrea wanted a dog and her husband wanted a cat, so they compromised and got...a colorful little Caique parrot named Shadow! Watch as they teach the cute little guy all kinds of tricks. His favorite is basketball!
Family will observe Summer Wells' 6th birthday next week in private. The wells family will observe their missing daughter Summer’s 6th birthday next week in private, most likely at church, according Summer’s father Donald Wells.
Comments / 0