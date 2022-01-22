ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

HighDro uplifts with debut ‘Highatus’ LP

By Kristy Rose
topshelfmusicmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegas-based reformist rapper HighDro has undoubtedly the gift of gab, yet his rhymes do so much more than merely flow fluidly. He is one of the (few) rising conscious rap stars that just makes you want to feel better with every listen. Releasing his debut full-length album Highatus back in October...

topshelfmusicmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Band Of Horses Unveil Uplifting New Single “Lights”

The Seattle rock group Band of Horses have released a new single, titled “Lights,” off of their forthcoming album, Things are Great. “Lights” is the second single released to promote the project set to release in early March, following the release of their single “In Need of Repair.”
SEATTLE, WA
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: DVRKO reflects on love and life in debut LP, ‘Undone’

Ahead of the release of his debut LP, Undone, DVRKO is giving Dancing Astronaut an exclusive listen to the full album. Officially arriving on all streaming platforms on January 21, DVRKO explains that the new project was broadly inspired by,. “So many things, love and life, the experiences we go...
MUSIC
Fatherly

The Perfect Post-Pandemic Song Is an Uplifting Classic from Raffi

If you’ve got a Raffi record, a Raffi CD, or a Raffi playlist, you’ve heard the song “The More We Get Together.” It’s an uplifting song about, well, getting together and hanging out with the people you love. But, is the song a little bit bittersweet after two years of a pandemic? The legend himself, Raffi, says no way. And he’s also ready to bust out this classic the next time he has a big concert for kids.
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Local Singer-Songwriter Mariama Whyte Releases Uplifting New Single

A singer, songwriter, recording artist and actor whose musical foundation lies in R&B/soul, local singer-songwriter Mariama Whyte draws from reggae, inspirational music and pop music. An author and former Broadway touring performer with The Lion King and The Color Purple, Whyte received a 2020 Artist Residency from Karamu House as...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Depression#Yogi#Emotion#Interlude#Highatus#Gab
brooklynvegan.com

Wah Together (mems The Rapture, LCD, more) prep debut LP: stream “You Got The Blues”

Wah Together, the NYC group featuring longtime scene vets Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Steve Schiltz (Longwave), Phil Mossman (ex LCD Soundsystem), and singer Jaiko Suzuki (Electroputas), have announced their debut album. It's titled Let's Wah Together and will be out March 4 via Dedstrange, the new label co-founded by A Place To Bury Strangers' Oliver Ackermann.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Metta & Glyde Uplifts Souls with Their Trance Mix for This Is Home

UK-based trance duo Metta & Glyde is looking to take the world by storm and spins a mix to showcase their impressive sound. With a modern-day take on that classic trance sound, Metta & Glyde are a perfect blend of new and old that’s both refreshing and exciting. They aren’t afraid to take risks and effortlessly glide between and blend rolling bass, techy drums, and emotive melodies – and where they shine brightest is in the uplifting, emotional, and energetic side of trance.
MUSIC
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Metalcore band Wounded Touch prep debut LP ‘AMERICANXIETY’ (stream a new track)

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch will follow their 2019 debut EP From Day 0 Forward (and their 2020 split with Binary and The Burning Wind) with their first full-length, AMERICANXIETY, on March 4 via Smartpunk Records (pre-order). The album was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson, and it includes the recently-released lead single "Excerpts from a Violent Thesis" (which features The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad), as well as new single "Condolences and Autumn Nights," which premieres in this post.
MICHIGAN STATE
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Method of Doubt’s melodic hardcore/emo debut LP ‘Staring at Patterns’

There's been an exciting new wave of bands cropping up that connect melodic emo back to its hardcore roots, like Anxious, Koyo, and Stand Still, and if you want more of that in your life, you should check out the debut album by Florida's Method of Doubt, Staring at Patterns. It came out last month on IOU Records, following 2019's Accepting What We Know EP and a 2018 demo, and they may hail from Florida, but I hear a lot of that Silent Majority-style Long Island melodic hardcore that also infiltrated last year's Koyo and Stand Still EPs. And there's definitely some Dag Nasty and other Revolution Summer in there too, and maybe a little Turning Point too. In other words, if you like any kind of hardcore that's anthemic and melodic, this band is worth your time. Give the LP a spin below.
FLORIDA STATE
Punknews.org

Fear recording new LP

Lee Ving of Fear has posted an item stating that the band is recording a new album. The new LP would be the band's first album of new material in over 20 years. (They did re-record their debut in 2012). You can see the post right here.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian comments on Tristan Thompson paternity drama for the first time

Khloé Kardashian has addressed the fact Tristan Thompson fathered a third child, with a subtle Instagram caption. Last month, basketball player Tristan made headlines when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she had given birth to his child, after getting pregnant while he was in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian's Khloé.
NBA
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
heatworld

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: it's wedding time

Last year A$AP Rocky told the world he was head over heels in love with girlfriend Rihanna, and now it seems the couple are ready to show the world – with a wedding and a baby in their 2022 to-do list. “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a blissful time...
MUSIC
Indy100

Jimmy Fallon might be in trouble for showing off his $200k Bored Ape NFT to Paris Hilton

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage for celebrities and wealthy individuals right now. Everyone from Edward Snowden to Lil Nas X is getting involved in the blockchain-backed illustrations. And host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, revealed his NFT this week, sparking debate. Tuesday night's episode of the show featured a plethora of awkward exchanges between Fallon and guest Paris Hilton about NFT that led to the multi-millionaires sharing their most notable NFTs, a customized bored ape from Bored Ape Yacht Club. Fallon's bored ape features a cream-colored ape wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, a striped shirt, and a sailor's hat....
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy