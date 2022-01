Greg Eden has become one of Super League’s greatest attacking threats since returning to the competition back in 2017. It was that year that he registered over 40 tries as the Castleford Tigers swept aside all challengers in the league to romp to their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield – even if the end result in the Grand Final still leaves a bitter taste in the players’ and fans’ mouths.

