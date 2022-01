With the click ticking, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and longtime contender Dillian Whyte have until tomorrow to agree to a fight contract or the WBC will send the match to purse bid. That means the promotion for the bout will fall to the highest bidder. There’s been a lot of talk lately about who Fury will fight next. Things are always so wild with boxing that it’s nearly impossible to say with any certainty, but the evidence is now pointing in the direction of Fury’s fellow Englishman, Whyte. Fury, as is his nature, is approaching matters aggressively (at least in public).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO