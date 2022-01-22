Podcast interview with Jeopardy! winner Sam Buttrey

One of my favorite guests to bring on every 6 months or so, Jacqueline Trumbull, joins me this week on the podcast. A lot has happened since she was last on in August, namely, that she’s now engaged. We talk about that, the planning that her fiance Paul put into it, how her fertility treatments have gone, Monday’s “Bachelor” episode, Cassidy & Shanae as characters, and much, much more. But before any of that gets going, of course I have to briefly talk about Wordle since it’s consumed my life. So much so to the point where I’m doing everything I can now to make sure it doesn’t. Also, I touch a little briefly on what misconceptions there are about Happy Couple visits on this show. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Jacqueline’s Twitter handle (@trumbullina) in your replies. Thanks again to Jacqueline for coming on and someone I can always go to for help/advice with whatever I need.

