NRHEG (13-6, 9-2) shot 22 percent from the field and made just one 3-pointer en route to matching its season-low point total. “It definitely was a little different from what we were hoping for with the outcome,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. “We had a long week. We played a couple games this week, have a couple left. They do some nice things. They got some of their shooters open. Sometimes we got broken down on defense having two kids guarding the same person or all of a sudden we’re leaving their shooters open when we shouldn’t have. It was a game of runs and unfortunately it didn’t bounce our way in the end.”

NEW RICHLAND, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO