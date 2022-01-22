ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ray leads Sam Houston State over Grand Canyon 58-56

By Automated Insights
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Jaden Ray posted 15 points and...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy