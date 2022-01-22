ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIP AUDIO 1/21 – AEW Rampage Post-Show: Samantha Schipman joins Bruce Lee Hazelwood to discuss Moxley’s return, Hook, Cargill vs. Jay, more (80 min.)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Rampage Post-Show, Bruce...

Former WWE Star Teases Return To The Ring

The last few years have been pretty chaotic in regards to the mass WWE releases, but it’s safe to say that the next few months will be interesting as many former WWE stars have non-compete clauses that are set to expire. Former WWE star Gran Metalik was released a...
WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 1/24: Lashley and Lesnar miss on tone for feud, Orton and Gable deliver in long match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Weigh In – MISS: I didn’t mind when Brock Lesnar acted like he didn’t know who Bobby Lashley was two weeks ago, but I added that Lashley needed to show Lesnar who he is. He did not have that chance on this go home episode of Raw. Instead, the tone from Lesnar was still goofy. I like how Lashley carried himself, but it wasn’t enough to save this opening segment. This was particularly disappointing after that great hype video that they had last week which treated the fight as a big serious deal.
1/28 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on final Royal Rumble hype, Rollins’ message to Reigns, Naomi-Deville

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The show opened with the Smackdown video introduction for the first time in what felt like forever. They then showed a crowd shot as Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. They showed a graphic for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns face to face tonight. They then hyped Naomi against Sonya Deville, and Big E and Kofi Kingston against Happy Corbin and Mad Cap Moss.
GCW breaks records with The Wrld on GCW show at Hammerstein Ballroom

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Wrld on GCW, Game Changer Wrestling’s historic show on Sunday night at the Hammerstein Ballroom, broke viewership records on Fite TV. In a report by Post Wrestling, Fite TV COO Mike Weber revealed that the show secured the...
1/26 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Cody vs. Guevara in a ladder match, Cole vs. Cassidy, Santana & Ortiz & Jericho vs. 2poin0 & Garcia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... (1) CODY RHODES (w/Arn Anderson) vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – TNT Title / TNT Interm Title merger match. Cody and Guevara were standing in the ring as the announcers introduced the show. Justin Roberts did ring introductions. Sammy was cheered. Cody was largely booed. Schiavone said these two had the very first match ever on Dynamite, which Cody won. They shook hands at the start. Cody outmaneuvered Sammy early and got cocky with a strut, as if he was playing into being an overt heel. He did it again and kissed his bicep. Fans chanted for Sammy. Sammy got the better of Cody next. Sammy was chewing gum, which looked ridiculous for someone in a fight. Cody went for an early Tiger Driver, but Sammy blocked it. Sammy went for a GTH, but Cody blocked it. Sammy grabbed a ladder from ringside, but Cody dropped to the floor and knocked Sammy down. Cody bridged the ladder across the ring apron and the ringside barricade. Cody kindly warned fans near the ladder to watch out. Sammy recovered and took over against Cody at ringside. He threw him into the crowd area. Cody yanked him over with him. They walk-‘n’-brawled. Cody clotheslined Sammy over the barricade back to the ringside area a minute later, then high-fived some receptive cheering fans next to him. Sammy leaped at Cody with a cutter on the floor.
Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal announced for February 4 AEW Rampage

A match for the FTW Championship has been set for the February 4 edition of Rampage. Champion Ricky Starks will defend against Jay Lethal after challenging him in an interview on tonight’s Dynamite. After Powerhouse Hobbs challenged Dante Martin to a future match, Starks brought up Lethal, saying that he hopes he enjoyed his break as he will give Lethal the opportunity to challenge for the title.
Roman Reigns talks Jon Moxley entering alcohol treatment program

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Roman Reigns defended Jon Moxley’s return from alcohol treatment promo on Dynamite amidst pushback from Bully Ray. On the SI Media podcast, Reigns said he understood where Bully was coming from, but that Moxley didn’t owe anything to anybody.
FREE PODCAST 1/26 – WKPWP Royal Rumble Preview: Sam Roberts joins Wade for in-depth exploration of possibilities at event, what surprises to expect and not expect, plus GCW (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and WWE Network programs to preview the Royal Rumble. They start with the Men’s Rumble with an exploration of who might win among those announced, who might enter who is not announced, and the pros and cons on various winners. Then they talk about the Women’s Rumble, the Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Miz & Maryse tag, the three title matches, and then the match order. They finish with some GCW talk as Sam attended this past weekend’s The Wrld event.
AEW Dynamite average audience reaches 1.1 million for last night’s show, key details and perspective plus demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 1.1 million viewers on TBS according to Nielsen, up from 1.032 million viewers last week. It’s the first time Dynamie has reached 1.1 million since Sept. 29 last year where the had a streak of four weeks (and five of six weeks) above that level.
Sami Zayn talks new WWE contract, still wanting more in career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Sami Zayn has confirmed that he signed a new contract with WWE. In an interview with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on the les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, Zayn opened up about the new deal and his future in WWE.
ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 1/26: Beach Break Edition; CM Punk and Britt Baker Address, Inner Circle vs. 2point0 and Garcia, Velvet vs. Hirsh, Cody vs. Sammy in Ladder Match for TNT Championship, Lights Out for Cole vs. Cassidy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Jon Moxley returned to AEW television after a two-month stint in alcohol rehabilitation and gave sort of a “state of Moxley” address. Of course, there had to be douchebag in the crowd who yelled something hurtful as Mox was about to start talking. There’s always gotta be one, right?
ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 1/28: Championship Friday Edition, Jurassic Express vs. Private Party for Championship, Moxley vs. Bowens, Johnson & Anderson vs. FTR, Cargill vs. Julia for TBS Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. Jon Moxley defeated “All Ego” Ethan Page...
Kofi Kingston says he didn’t believe he was winning the championship until he walked to the ring at WrestleMania 35

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kofi Kingston’s crowning moment of winning the WWE Championship amidst Kofimania at WrestleMania 35 was not something he thought would happen. In an interview with CBS Sports and SHAK Wrestling, Kingston said he didn’t really believe he was winning the championship until he walked to the ring at WrestleMania.
Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin vs. Sheamus & Ricochet for tonight’s SmackDown. This will be Holland’s first match since suffering a broken nose at Day 1. WWE also confirmed Seth Rollins for SmackDown, saying he will deliver a personal message to Roman Reigns. Here is...
WWE

