VIP AUDIO 1/21 – AEW Rampage Post-Show: Samantha Schipman joins Bruce Lee Hazelwood to discuss Moxley’s return, Hook, Cargill vs. Jay, more (80 min.)

(1) CODY RHODES (w/Arn Anderson) vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – TNT Title / TNT Interm Title merger match. Cody and Guevara were standing in the ring as the announcers introduced the show. Justin Roberts did ring introductions. Sammy was cheered. Cody was largely booed. Schiavone said these two had the very first match ever on Dynamite, which Cody won. They shook hands at the start. Cody outmaneuvered Sammy early and got cocky with a strut, as if he was playing into being an overt heel. He did it again and kissed his bicep. Fans chanted for Sammy. Sammy got the better of Cody next. Sammy was chewing gum, which looked ridiculous for someone in a fight. Cody went for an early Tiger Driver, but Sammy blocked it. Sammy went for a GTH, but Cody blocked it. Sammy grabbed a ladder from ringside, but Cody dropped to the floor and knocked Sammy down. Cody bridged the ladder across the ring apron and the ringside barricade. Cody kindly warned fans near the ladder to watch out. Sammy recovered and took over against Cody at ringside. He threw him into the crowd area. Cody yanked him over with him. They walk-'n'-brawled. Cody clotheslined Sammy over the barricade back to the ringside area a minute later, then high-fived some receptive cheering fans next to him. Sammy leaped at Cody with a cutter on the floor.

