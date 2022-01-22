ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown to play in the NFL again?! AB reveals shocking details about his future plans

By Roshan Anand
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Brown’s NFL career has been a tumultuous affair since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in early 2019. Since then he’s played for 3 teams, the Raiders, the Patriots, and the Buccaneers. Technically 2 teams as he never strapped up for the Raiders. The reason why he never...

firstsportz.com

thesource.com

Antonio Brown Drops $15k In Club While Celebrating Buccaneers Loss

Antonio Brown isn’t loosing any sleep over his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers earlier this month. In fact, he’s celebrating their 30-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. After the loss, AB took to instagram where he posted a meme of himself from the infamous game against the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement decision has garnered reactions from plenty of current and former NFL players. Even Antonio Brown sent Big Ben a message on Thursday. Big Ben and AB was once one of the most dominant QB-WR duos in the NFL. Brown had a six-year stretch in Pittsburgh in which he caught at least 1,284 yards and scored at least eight touchdowns, all from Roethlisberger himself.
NFL
Daily Mail

Antonio Brown plans to sue Bucs for 'a whole lot of money' after the team released him over his bizarre sideline meltdown when he refused to reenter a January 2 game because he claimed he was too injured to play

Antonio Brown and his attorney are planning legal action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for releasing the polarizing receiver and suggesting he was battling mental health issues after he said he was too injured to reenter a game on January 2. The infamous incident at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium began...
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown Says He's Planning to Sue Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is ready to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to court. The former Buccaneers wide receiver and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, appeared on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and said they intend to sue the team for releasing him after he said he was too injured to play against the New York Jets earlier this month. It was the same game where Brown left while the two teams were still playing.
NFL
dexerto.com

Antonio Brown wants to train Jake Paul to join the NFL

NFL star Antonio Brown offered to help train YouTube and boxing sensation Jake Paul in preparation for his NFL dreams while appearing on his brother Logan’s Impaulsive podcast. Jake Paul has made a huge mark on the sport of boxing in recent years, becoming one of the highest-earning fighters...
NFL
Sand Hills Express

Antonio Brown on his NFL controversies, Buccaneers on-field incident

Antonio Brown is considered one of this generation’s greatest wide receivers and is also known as one of the most controversial players. Earlier this month, cameras captured Brown taking off his shoulder pads, jersey and undershirt and leaving the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets after he said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to force him to play through an ankle injury.
NFL
dexerto.com

Antonio Brown reveals Kanye West song collab on Impaulsive

Antonio Brown appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast and revealed that he is working with Kanye West on an upcoming new song. On episode 311 of IMPAULSIVE, Logan and Mike sat down with NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown for an information-packed interview.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Ahead of his time”, Logan Paul reveals Antonio Brown wanted to box him for $25 million

After his loss to KSI in their second boxing match. Logan Paul wished to face a famous athlete for his come-back fight in 2020. There were multiple mini disputes between the Youtuber and various athletes. The most notorious one was with one of the best NFL WR Antonio Brown. YouTuber Logan Paul stated that AB wanted to fight him for a whopping $25 million. This event took place much before the well-received fight between him and Floyd Mayweather last year. While the money seems to be quite a kicker for many.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL

