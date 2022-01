Robots are here to take over our world, and instead of making them look scary and imposing, you know, like you’d expect from a device that’s threatening our way of life, designers are making them appear adorable. Case in point: the next-generation delivery bot from Nuro, which now adds a pedestrian airbag to further enhance the illusion that our robo-overlords will be super cute.

