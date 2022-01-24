ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uptown’s Williams Pub & Peanut Bars Closes Indefinitely After Shooting

By Kirsten Mitchell
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sign on William’s Pub and Peanut Bar on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood said it will temporarily close for an indefinite period of time as they “take a much needed break.”

On Thursday, Minneapolis police say an argument ended in a shooting that left one man hurt. It’s unclear the location of the shooting. Minneapolis Police said the victim was found inside the establishment and is expected to recover.

(credit: CBS)

“There’s just so much nostalgia. I went to college here, we spent so many weekends here,” Minneapolis resident Vanessa said as she visited Uptown Saturday.

For shoppers like Vanessa, the lively Uptown neighborhood today is unrecognizable.

“It was a wonderful place and every time I drive here it makes me sad,” she said.

The Uptown staple’s closure aligns with its neighbors. Cowboy Slims closed in the summer of 2020 following a mass shooting that left 11 people hurt and one man dead. Last week, Uptown Tavern and Rooftop posted on Facebook they would be temporarily closing citing COVID-19 mandates.

“With them gone it’s a little more intimidating especially working at night or alone,” Infinite Vapor assistant manager Nick Winn said.

Winn said he no longer wants to move to Uptown because of the crime he hears and sees on the job.

“Carjackings, assaults. I get customers who come in and say they don’t have this because someone jumped me the other day tried to steal my wallet,” he said.

While the area has fallen on hard times, the Uptown Association remains optimistic about its future, pointing to several new developments including a new mixed-use restaurant and entertainment project at Seven Points, formerly known as Calhoun Square.

“We’re seeing a lot of activity and we are excited to see the vibrancy and uniqueness of Uptown changing and back,” said Uptown Association director Natasha Greiling.

Greiling said the vacant Uptown Theater is also in the process of getting a major overhaul with plans in the works to turn the historic theater into an entertainment venue.

WCCO reached out to William’s Pub and Peanut Bar for comment on the closure, but have not heard back.

Comments / 11

Horse Knutson
4d ago

the city of Minneapolis has had a goal for a long time. it's not to be a shinning beacon of success. no it's to be another Detroit. Bring the gang members up from Chicago which will trigger white flight. this guarantees liberal reelection. the problem is, when white leaves, so does another color. green. but hey now they get what they really want. talk about how suppressed they are and how all of their failure is racist.

Reply(2)
12
David Hein
3d ago

Hitler had a good idea, just the wrong people. ERASE THE STAIN! Time to take out the trash.

Reply(1)
4
 

