Energy Industry

When Will The U.S. Tap its Massive Geothermal Energy Potential?

By Felicity Bradstock
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years in the making, the U.S. geothermal industry is finally gaining momentum. New geothermal projects come as a sigh of relief to many firms across the U.S. that have long been pursuing the development of the clean energy source. If the U.S. hopes to meet its carbon reduction...

OilPrice.com

China Non-Fossil Fuel Power Capacity To Hit Record This Year

China will, by the end of the year, have more renewable and low-carbon power generation capacity than fossil fuel capacity, the country’s Electricity Council has reported. Reuters reports that China is expected to add 180 GW of new non-fossil fuel power capacity this year, boosting the total to 1,300 GW, running the gamut from nuclear and hydro to wind and solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Tap ACES to Fill in Gaps in Green Energy Transition

The prior two years of energy equity performance is confirmation that the transition to renewable and green concepts isn’t linear and that some bumps along the way are to be expected. For example, renewable energy equities and exchange traded funds, such as the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), dominated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Aramco CEO: Energy Transition “Is Not Going Smoothly”

The energy transition “is not going smoothly,” the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser, said on Thursday, calling for continued investment in oil and gas until low-carbon energy could grow and mature enough to meet rising energy demand. “We have to acknowledge that the current transition is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thevistapress.com

San Vicente Potential Energy Storage Facility Project Moves Ahead

Negotiations will begin on project development agreement with BHE Kiewit. January, 2022 – As partners, the City of San Diego and the San Diego County Water Authority will begin negotiations on a project development agreement with the BHE Kiewit Team to develop Phase 1 of the potential San Vicente Energy Storage Facility Project, which could generate enough energy for about 135,000 households.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
CBS San Francisco

Fight Over California Solar Power Incentives Playing Out on Airwaves

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Years of work state energy regulators have put into revamping California’s rooftop solar rules was supposed to culminate this week in vote at the CPUC on Thursday, Jan. 27th. In his recent budget address, Governor Newsom said the plan to reform California’s solar power incentives “needs work.” Now the issue has been pulled from the agenda. What was a debate over solar metering rates has become a political fistfight that is hard to escape. Dueling advertisements can be heard on drive-time radio. “A major flaw in state policy is forcing Californians who can’t afford rooftop solar energy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Nuclear energy not feasible way to tackle climate crisis, former regulators say

Nuclear energy is not part of any feasible strategy that could be used to tackle climate change, former top officials from national regulators have said. The experts said it was too costly, risky and unlikely to have a significant impact quickly enough. The comments were made in a joint statement by Dr Gregory Jaczko, Professor Wolfgang Renneberg, Dr Bernard Laponche and Dr Paul Dorfman, who have been involved in government nuclear regulation and radiation protection levels in the US, Germany, France and the UK respectively. The former top officials said they felt a “collective responsibility” to comment on whether nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
trinityjournal.com

Energy creation takes its toll

Welcome back, readers! It’s time for a crash course in energy. For review: 1 kilowatt (kW) = 1,000 watts. 1 megawatt = 1,000,000 (1 million) watts. 1 gigawatt = 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) watts. Energy is the ability to do work. Humans can perform work, and we do so by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Geothermal Energy#Geothermix Llc#Ice Thermal Harvesting#Transitional Energy
Seekingalpha.com

Energy Recovery Inc.: Hidden Potential In The ESG Market

Energy Recovery Inc. creates waste solutions for the oil and gas, chemical, and water industries by manufacturing energy recovery devices. Climate change and social reforms have recently been met with urgency seen in sweeping reforms, bills, and policies that put a lot of pressure on large energy-producing companies. In turn, companies like Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) stand to benefit from these changes, but how they play into this will not only depend on their capacity to meet the demands for a greener future, but also on how prepared the company is to tackle the many challenges that lie ahead.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Releases Another 13.4 Million Barrels From SPR

The U.S. administration has approved the release of another 13.4 million barrels of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve in a move first announced last November by the White House as an attempt to ease upward pressure on fuel prices. Bloomberg reported the release will be distributed among seven companies,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ArchDaily

Geothermal Energy: Using the Earth to Heat Buildings and Generate Electricity

Geothermal Energy: Using the Earth to Heat Buildings and Generate Electricity. Unlike the air, the temperature in the subsoil varies very little during the year or according to geographical position. A few meters below the surface, the ground temperature is between about 10 to 21°C (50 to 70°F) depending on the region. Dig deeper, and the temperature increases between 20 to 40 degrees centigrade per km, reaching the Earth's core, which approaches 5000 °C. In fact, thinking about how we inhabit a sphere that is orbiting through space with a glowing center can be distressing for some. However, it may be helpful to learn that using Earth's forming energy to generate electricity is a sustainable and efficient way that is already common in some countries. At the same time, we can also take advantage of the mild temperature found a few meters under the ground to acclimatize buildings, whether in hot or cold climates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

What Is Holding The Solar Boom Back?

Solar power is lagging behind wind power in America’s energy mix. The reason renewables, and solar, in particular, have struggled to gain ground is due to an uneven history of governmental support. President Biden has said that he intends to put the United States on track to have a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Register Citizen

Geothermal heating, cooling firm Dandelion Energy acquires Durham-based Glacier Drilling

DURHAM — Dandelion Energy, which offers geothermal heating and cooling systems, recently announced the acquisition of local company Glacier Drilling, with plans for further expansion in the area. Dandelion is a New York-based geothermal installation company that provides customers with environmentally sustainable and economically efficient heating and cooling systems....
DURHAM, CT
The Independent

Government announces £100 million towards new nuclear power plant

Plans to build a new nuclear power station have received a boost after the Government announced £100 million of funding to support its continued development.Ministers said the move aimed to attract further financing from private investors for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk Unions welcomed the development as a step forward, but Unite urged the Government to “take the handbrake off” and speed up the process.Greenpeace said spending taxpayers’ money was an admission that nuclear was not commercially viable.Sizewell C will benefit from being a near replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is more than five years into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Is Crypto Mining Driving Up Power Costs For U.S. Consumers?

A group of Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, demand that six major cryptocurrency mining companies detail their high energy usage, the possible impact on the environment, and the role in driving up power bills for U.S. consumers. Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, Stronghold Digital Mining, Bitdeer, Bitfury Group,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

