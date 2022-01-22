Canadian Oil Companies Are Spending On Dividends Rather Than Expansion

Oil markets are looking increasingly bullish as geopolitical risks spike and inventories continue to drain. For the first time in seven years, Brent prices surged past $90 per barrel this week, buoyed by a series of bullish factors. First, low inventories remain the number one reason underlying investment banks’ $100 per barrel short-term forecasts. The fact that US commercial stocks just fell for the third time in a row has not helped that. Second, with much of Europe captivated by the prolonged Russia-Ukraine standoff, speculation that Russian oil might be embargoed from the market added another geopolitical premium to prices. Simultaneously, supply scarcity remains a global worry as corroborated by steep backwardation – the Brent six-month market structure was almost at $7 per barrel this week – with very little indication that OPEC+ would be willing to churn out more than it is supposed to under the terms of its agreement. Things are looking very bullish for oil markets indeed.

