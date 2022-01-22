ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Canadian Oil Companies Are Spending On Dividends Rather Than Expansion

By Alex Kimani
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout two years ago, OPEC+ made a high-stakes wager that it could curb oil production and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. shale producers. Indeed, Saudi Arabia was adamant that the golden age of U.S. shale was over as plunging oil prices put hundreds of...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Rises Along With Crude Prices

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 6 this week, bringing the total rig count to 610, as oil prices continue to climb to attractive levels for drillers. Last week's count compared with an increased rig count if 3 to 604 during the previous week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Is Crypto Mining Driving Up Power Costs For U.S. Consumers?

A group of Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, demand that six major cryptocurrency mining companies detail their high energy usage, the possible impact on the environment, and the role in driving up power bills for U.S. consumers. Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, Stronghold Digital Mining, Bitdeer, Bitfury Group,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Shale Oil#Wti Oil#Canadian#Oilpatch#Tamarack Valley Energy#Otcpk#Tneyf#Cbc#S P
OilPrice.com

Oil Markets Bullish As Brent Breaks $90

Oil markets are looking increasingly bullish as geopolitical risks spike and inventories continue to drain. For the first time in seven years, Brent prices surged past $90 per barrel this week, buoyed by a series of bullish factors. First, low inventories remain the number one reason underlying investment banks’ $100 per barrel short-term forecasts. The fact that US commercial stocks just fell for the third time in a row has not helped that. Second, with much of Europe captivated by the prolonged Russia-Ukraine standoff, speculation that Russian oil might be embargoed from the market added another geopolitical premium to prices. Simultaneously, supply scarcity remains a global worry as corroborated by steep backwardation – the Brent six-month market structure was almost at $7 per barrel this week – with very little indication that OPEC+ would be willing to churn out more than it is supposed to under the terms of its agreement. Things are looking very bullish for oil markets indeed.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

As oil price hits 90 dollars experts say ‘think carefully about investment’

Oil giants should think twice about investing in new oil projects based on current surging prices or they could risk wasting billions, a new report has warned.The price of Brent crude oil has increased by nearly 40 dollars (£29) per barrel in the last year, and hit 90 dollars (£66) on Wednesday for the first time since 2014.It means that new drilling projects that would not have made financial sense a year ago could now be economical.However, a report from Carbon Tracker warned that oil companies should not make the mistake of assuming that this high price will stick around.“Companies...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Futures Market Shows Tight U.S. Gasoline Supply Ahead

On top of $90 oil prices, the futures market also points to further pain at the pump for American consumers. Gasoline futures at NYMEX are trading at their highest premium to crude oil for this time of the year in nine years, according to Bloomberg’s estimates. On Thursday, the...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Are Activist Investors To Blame For High Oil Prices?

Oil companies have been extremely slow to turn on the taps, despite higher prices and tightening supply. Companies are focused on boosting shareholder value and appeasing activist investors. Global oil supply is falling short of demand, and whatever the morals of fossil fuels, most investors invest not because it’s the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Iraq
Country
Saudi Arabia
OilPrice.com

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Oil companies could get caught in a stranded asset trap worth $500 billion, environmental think tank Carbon Tracker said in a new report this week. According to the report, “Surging oil prices may tempt oil and gas companies to make long-term investment decisions that cost shareholders dearly, but a cautious “managed” approach to the energy transition would do most to preserve shareholder value and help society achieve climate goals.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Rally Fueled By OPEC Production Shortfall

In December, OPEC+ added 253,000 barrels daily to its combined production falling well short of its 400,000-bpd target. OPEC’s underproduction fuels speculation about the cartel’s ability to ramp up production. Morgan Stanley: global spare oil production capacity will shrink from 6.5 million bpd at the moment to just...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Aramco CEO: Energy Transition “Is Not Going Smoothly”

The energy transition “is not going smoothly,” the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser, said on Thursday, calling for continued investment in oil and gas until low-carbon energy could grow and mature enough to meet rising energy demand. “We have to acknowledge that the current transition is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Guyana’s Oil Production To Increase Three-Fold Next Month

Exxon plans to begin oil production from a second platform offshore Guyana next month, Reuters reported this week, citing an unnamed source familiar with the company’s plans. The second production facility would increase Guyana’s oil output threefold to 340,000 bpd, the report noted, adding that a third production facility—a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Oil and gas stocks have defied the broader market, posting significant gains as other sectors sold off. OPEC+ has forecast the oil markets to be in surplus during the first quarter of 2022, with the excess supply clocking in at 1.4 million barrels per day. Some analysts are sounding the...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Falters On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 2.4 million barrels for the week to January 21. This compared with a modest build of half a million barrels for the previous week. In gasoline, the EIA estimated a build of...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Flagship Seaborne Oil Exports Set To Slump

Exports of Russia’s flagship crude grade from its ports on the Baltic Sea are set to drop in February to the lowest level in five months, at a time when Russia is also thought to be struggling to raise its oil production as much as its OPEC+ quota allows.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How The IEA Lost 200 Million Oil Barrels

There is a vast discrepancy between estimated global oil inventories and the actual observed levels of global oil stocks. Estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA) showed last week that 200 million barrels of oil were unaccounted for based on its inventory calculations and observed global stockpiles. Per a Bloomberg...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a fresh multiyear high

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, with growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine situation prompting U.S. benchmark prices to settle at their highest since October 2014. "The market remains extremely tight and geopolitical concerns -- namely the standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine - will be the real drivers of markets in the short term," said Matthew Sherwood, global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.75, or 2%, to settle at $87.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Offshore Oil Is Making A Comeback As Demand Returns

Like other sectors of the oil and gas ecosystem, overcapacity has been a major problem for offshore drillers. The oil price crash has taught offshore producers some important lessons in production discipline, forcing them to trim inventories to reflect market conditions. Drillers have seen the number of projects increase in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

Still hounded by short-sellers precisely because of the possible sheer magnitude of the discovery, our pick for the world’s most exciting onshore play in recent history—and possibly the last we will see—has just updated shareholders on the prospects for its next 3-6-well drill campaign in Namibia. Reconnaissance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UAE's State Oil Firm Prepares For First Bond Issue

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has created a new entity that will sell the first bond of the United Arab Emirates' oil producer as the OPEC member looks to diversify its income away from oil. ADNOC will be the latest national oil company in the Middle East to look...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy