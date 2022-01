Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is the hero of Egypt once again after scoring the decisive penalty against Ivory Coast to send the Pharaohs through to the quarter-finals of AFCON. Mohamed Salah has done it for his home country once again. If sending them to the World Cup in 2018 wasn't enough, he's now secured their place in the quarter-finals of this years AFCON.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO