Eastside weekly wrap-up: new listings lagging behind 2021

What a time to be a seller! Most single-family homes our clients are considering are receiving 15 to 20+ offers and going for 25 to 35+% over asking. A townhome we toured had an early offer 25% over, an entry-level condo went from no offer deadline to an offer deadline with multiple offers… There are clearly a lot of buyers chasing very few listings right now and nearly everything is selling quickly (but will it appraise!? and you’re waiving financing right? I couldn’t believe that every offer, of the 20 we received on our Greenwood listing, waived financing.)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO