Kirkland, WA

Eastside weekly wrap-up: new listings lagging behind 2021

By Land Cook
urbnlivn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a seller, it’s been a great start of the year for you. Eastside new listings are up 18% week-over-week but still lagging behind this time in 2021 by 4%. That lack of supply continues to create bidding wars and significant price escalations. Higher mortgage rates are...

www.urbnlivn.com

urbnlivn.com

Seattle weekly wrap-up: buyers, be patient until March

What a time to be a seller! Most single-family homes our clients are considering are receiving 15 to 20+ offers and going for 25 to 35+% over asking. A townhome we toured had an early offer 25% over, an entry-level condo went from no offer deadline to an offer deadline with multiple offers… There are clearly a lot of buyers chasing very few listings right now and nearly everything is selling quickly (but will it appraise!? and you’re waiving financing right? I couldn’t believe that every offer, of the 20 we received on our Greenwood listing, waived financing.)
SEATTLE, WA
urbanturf.com

UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

UrbanTurf Listings is a premium property listings service that showcases some of the most appealing for-sale homes from across the DC metropolitan area. Every week we will display the newest additions from the previous seven days. Below are this week's newest properties for sale. Click the photo for each property to learn more about it. Agents, to learn more about UrbanTurf Listings, see the introduction and FAQ.
Kirkland, WA
Real Estate
Kirkland, WA
Washington Real Estate
Kirkland, WA
Clyde Hill, WA
Mercer Island, WA
mansionglobal.com

Los Angeles Megamansion With More Than 20,000 Square Feet Lists for $87 Million

A more than 20,000-square-foot Los Angeles megamansion inspired by the castles of Europe has hit the market for $87 million. Standing on close to 8 acres in the city’s Benedict Canyon neighborhood, the eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom residence is “poised high atop a promontory…[and] boasts jaw-dropping 360 degree views of all of Los Angeles,” according to the listing with Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, which listed the home last week.
Footwear News

Retailers Expect More Than $761 Billion Worth of Returns on 2021 Sales as Demand Increases

Returns are becoming more of a headache for retailers. According to a new report released on Wednesday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and data science company Appriss Retail, retailers expect more than $761 billion in merchandise sold last year to be returned by consumers. This accounts for an average of 16.6% of total U.S. retail sales, which soared to $4.583 trillion in 2021, the report said. The overall number is up from 2020, which saw a total return rate of 10.6% during the height of COVID-19. Still, online returns in 2021 are in line with recent years at an average of 20.8...
WSAV News 3

As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal that it will […]
MarketWatch

Corning net income rises by 93% and powers past estimates, shares rise

Corning Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $487 million, or 56 cents a share, compared to $252 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The glass and industrial products maker said its adjusted profit rose to 54 cents a share from 52 cents a share. Sales increased by 10% to $3.68 billion from $3.35 billion. Analysts expected Corning to earn 52 cents a share on $3.59 billion in revenue, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, Corning expects adjusted first-quarter earnings of 48 cents a share to 53 cents a share, compared to the analyst estimate of 48 cents a share. For 2022, Corning expects sales of about $15 billion, with capital expenditures about flat with 2021. Wall Street expects 2022 sales of $14.68 billion. Shares rose 5% in premarket trades.
