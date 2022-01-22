Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Coming off an important win over No. 13 LSU, Alabama basketball (12-6) plays Missouri (8-9) for the second time this season, tipping off at 5 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.

In their first matchup, Missouri posted a strong offensive effort to start the second half and the Crimson Tide was unable to overcome the Tigers. The loss was a low point for Alabama, as unranked opponents have plagued the Crimson Tide effort all season.

On the other hand, Alabama is 4-1 against AP Top 25 teams this season, winning against four teams in the top-15. The most recent of those ranked wins was over LSU, where Alabama's defensive intensity down the stretch was enough to hold on for the win. Alabama got strong guard play from Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly combining for 55 of Alabama's 70 points.

In their last game, the Tigers put together and impressive 78-53 road win over Ole Miss to pick up their second SEC win. Guard Amari Davis led the way with 23 points and a perfect shooting day going 10-10 from the floor and 3-3 from the free throw line.

Most recent updates at the top

Second Half

Alabama prevails 86-76.

Alabama is on a 16-3 run as the game is winding down.

1:00 - Shackelford makes a three off a Quinerly assist, and Alabama gets a stop on defense. Alabama leads 83-76.

1:38 - Missouri sinks a corner three, and the Alabama lead is cut to 79-76.

4:01 - Alabama is on a 9-0 run and takes the lead 77-73.

5:11 - Alabama has tied the game at 73 following a Davison three and a Quinerly steal leading to a bucket in transition.

7:24 - Keon Ellis sinks a three from the top of the key, Missouri leads 69-66.

8:19 - Alabama has cut the lead to 69-63, and the fans are getting loud.

9:55 - Darius Miles making some effort plays as he gets a putback layup plus the foul. 67-59 Missouri leads.

Tonight is the first time all season that Missouri has had more than nine threes in a game. The Tigers are currently shooting 10-of-18 from deep.

11:35 - Alabama is 9-of-12 from the floor in this half, but the Crimson Tide cannot stop the Tigers defensively. 65-55 Missouri leads.

15:20 - A Missouri three is good, and the Tigers stretch the lead to double digits, 57-47. The Tigers are shooting 53 percent from deep.

17:05 - Missouri is on an 8-0 run and leads 52-43.

18:37 - Davison makes a three from the corner that is immediately answered on the other end. 47-43 Missouri leads.

19:46 - Shackelford gets the half started with a layup.

First Half Stats

First Half

Shackelford makes two from the line to close the half, and Missouri leads 40-36 at halftime.

1:35 - Davison makes two free throws, Alabama trails 36-34.

2:31 - Davison sinks a three from the wing to cut the lead to 32-31.

3:25 - Media timeout. Missouri has hit its last three shots and leads 32-27.

5:18 - Davison sinks a free throw to tie the game at 25.

6:05 - A 12-2 run has gotten Alabama back within striking distance, 25-24.

8:14 - Shackelford makes a contested three and is fouled. Alabama cuts the Missouri lead to 25-19.

9:00 - Missouri continues to dominate inside on offense, and the lead is 25-14.

12:00 - Alabama has missed its last seven shots. Missouri leads 19-7.

13:51 - Missouri holds a 17-7 lead.

15:58 - Britton Johnson checks into the game, and he scores an and-one layup on his first possession.

16:30 - Alabama timeout, Missouri is burning the Crimson Tide on turnovers early. 14-3 Tigers lead.

17:10 - An 8-0 run for the Tigers and the lead is 10-3.

18:29 - Missouri jumps out to a 5-3 lead.

20:00- Gurley wins the tip and the game is underway.

Both teams are out of the tunnel as we are just minutes from tipoff.

Pregame

• Tonight's starters:

• Darius Miles and Noah Gurley will start tonight, replacing Charles Bediako and an injured Juwan Gary. It is the first career start for Miles.

• Alabama signee Brandon Miller is in attendance for tonight's game.

• Points per game:

Alabama: 81.1, 74.2 points allowed

Missouri: 67.2, 71.3 points allowed

• Leading Scorers:

Alabama: Jaden Shackelford with 16.7 points per game

Missouri: Kobe Brown with 14.2 points per game. Brown scored 30 in the last matchup with the Crimson Tide.

• Tonight's officials: Pat Adams, K.B. Burdett Jr., Vladimir Voyard-Tadal

• With Missouri just joining the conference in 2012, there is not a super long history between the Tide and Tigers. Alabama leads the all-time series 8-7, but is currently on a three-game losing streak dating back to March 2020. The last Alabama win came on Jan. 18 2020 inside Coleman Coliseum with a 88-74 victory behind 20 points from John Petty and 17 points from Jaden Shackelford and Alex Reese.