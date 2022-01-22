Catching up with the author of 'Journal For Jordan,' a memoir turned movie

Here comes Spider-Man swinging in to save the movie theaters, the world, and the multiverse! Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film to a trilogy of Marvel’s Spider-Man movies with something that has never been done in the Spider-Man films with different action scenes, new showcase of the theme of what it is like to be a superhero, the multiverse, usage of nostalgia, and more moments of the movie theater experience. Spider-Man No Way Home takes place directly after the Spider-Man Far From Home with the villain Mysterio revealing Spider-Man’s identity, changing Peter Parker’s life with so many people supporting, people hating him, and losing his chances of a somewhat normal life. Peter no longer has the high stakes of being a superhero due to his identity being revealed, and goes to Doctor Strange for help to change events so that people forget he is Spider-Man. However, while trying to correct the past, Dr. Strange’s actions accidentally cause villains from other realities to come to their universe. This creates higher stakes for the sake of the multiverse, and would force Peter to come to his senses on what it means to be Spider-Man.

