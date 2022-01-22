Hibiscus Punch has final breeze before return to racing

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:25 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 98-1-6-3Top choice #8 Koan (7-2) enters in good form, having thrashed claiming rivals two back and then just missed versus similar to these last out. The fourth-place finisher from that contest came back to win a starter allowance at Aqueduct, flattering this one’s effort… Trainer Jamie Ness has a pair in here, and he’s putting go-to rider Silvera on #1 Zippy (4-1). This one’s been off since late November, showing a couple of good works in the meantime, and that Ness is leaving him at this $25,000 level seems a good sign, especially since he’d claimed him for just $12,500 back in September… His form can be a little in-and-out, but when he runs well, #6 Trifor Gold (10-1) has what it takes to contend in this group. After three middling efforts, he gave a hint he might be cycling back to better form with an improved try in last… The other Ness trainee, #3 Super Dude (5-2), has been facing better, albeit without much to show for it…

