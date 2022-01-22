ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibiscus Punch has final breeze before return to racing

By Press Release
theracingbiz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Seltzer and Beverly Anderson’s homebred mare Hibiscus Punch, upset winner of last winter’s Barbara Fritchie (G3), moved closer to her return to racing with a sharp five-furlong breeze Saturday at Laurel Park. The 7-year-old daughter of Into Mischief, headed to the $100,000 What a Summer Jan....

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

theracingbiz.com

Derby points update: What’s missing here?

In this strangest of Triple Crown prep seasons – and, no, we’re really not kidding (more on that in a moment) – two horses are atop the Derby points leaderboard with 14 each, with a clutch of 10 more just behind with 10. Pappacap hasn’t won any...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Jan. 26

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:25 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 98-1-6-3Top choice #8 Koan (7-2) enters in good form, having thrashed claiming rivals two back and then just missed versus similar to these last out. The fourth-place finisher from that contest came back to win a starter allowance at Aqueduct, flattering this one’s effort… Trainer Jamie Ness has a pair in here, and he’s putting go-to rider Silvera on #1 Zippy (4-1). This one’s been off since late November, showing a couple of good works in the meantime, and that Ness is leaving him at this $25,000 level seems a good sign, especially since he’d claimed him for just $12,500 back in September… His form can be a little in-and-out, but when he runs well, #6 Trifor Gold (10-1) has what it takes to contend in this group. After three middling efforts, he gave a hint he might be cycling back to better form with an improved try in last… The other Ness trainee, #3 Super Dude (5-2), has been facing better, albeit without much to show for it…
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: JANUARY 26

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: AIR TOKEN. Last year’s Maryland Million Sprint champion made his 2022 debut a winning one last Friday, when he won a n/w3x allowance optional claiming race by five lengths. He enjoyed a good trip off the pace on the inside, rating off the lead and kicking clear in the stretch, covering six furlongs in 1:11.45. He ran a career-best Equibase speed figure in that race, with a 111. He’s owned and trained by Jose Corrales and ridden by Victor Carrasco.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laurel
theracingbiz.com

TAA announces “experience” auction for aftercare

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA) announced today the launch of Off to the Races, an online auction campaign which offers the public an opportunity to bid on VIP experience packages on 12 major race days in 2022 and 2023. Each experience package offers a unique itinerary of horse racing-related bucket list activities and tickets to the specified race day(s).
ANIMALS
theracingbiz.com

Trevor McCarthy tabbed Jockey of the Week

Jockey Trevor McCarthy’s decision to return to riding in New York after a stint in Southern California is paying big dividends. He posted eight wins including a stakes race last week to earn Jockey of the Week for January 18 through January 23. The honor, which is voted on by a panel of racing experts, is for jockeys who are members of the Jockeys’ Guild, the organization which represents more than 1050 active, retired and permanently disabled jockeys in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

International speedskating races returning to Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — International speedskating races are returning to Lake Placid’s Olympic oval. More than 60 speedskaters from universities in 12 nations will compete in March for 13 titles at the FISU World University Championship Speed Skating event. Competition Competition starts March 2 with the women’s 1,000- and 3,000-meter events and the men’s 1,000- and 5,000-meter races. The women’s and men’s 1,500-meter races are slated for March 3, while the 500-meter races for both men and women and team pursuits are scheduled for March 4. The racing on the 400-meter track, which has just been rebuilt, ends the next day with the mixed team sprint and mass start events. The village in upstate New York hosted the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980.
LAKE PLACID, NY
theracingbiz.com

Monmouth Park to roll out fixed-odds wagering

Monmouth Park will launch fixed-odds wagering on Thoroughbred racing in New Jersey in March, track CEO Dennis Drazin said in a Jan. 24 “open letter” to industry stakeholders. It will be offered in March at the track itself and then, “prior to Monmouth’s live racing start on May 7,” fixed odds wagering will be available online through five licensed sportsbooks in the state.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Cardboard Boat Race returns to Aquatic Center this Sunday

That’s question several area parents and kids will attempt to answer at Sunday’s Cardboard Boat Race, hosted at the Kirksville Aquatic Center at 2 p.m. This is a free event for kids between five and 16. This is the first time the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department has hosted the boat race since 2019.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Autosport Online

Wickens “not just ticking a box” in racing return with Hyundai

The Canadian said that he wants to “race at the highest level possible” in the future as he resumes his career in the TCR class of the Michelin Pilot Challenge with Bryan Herta Autosport's factory Hyundai team on the undercard of the 24 Hours at Daytona, IMSA SportsCar Championship's season-opener.
MOTORSPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Victor Carrasco: “All about the right horse”

“That’s the reason why this is called horse racing,” jockey Victor Carrasco was saying Thursday afternoon. “It’s all about being on the right horse.”. Thus far in 2022, Carrasco has been on the right horse more often than not. In fact, he’ll enter Saturday’s six-stake card at Laurel Park as the hottest rider on the grounds.
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Knicks Go named Top Midlantic-bred of 2021

In most of his races, Knicks Go has gone straight to the front and never looked back. The same was true in the Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred/The Racing Biz Top Midlantic-bred Poll. The Maryland-bred son of Paynter won three Grade 1 events in 2021, capping off his stellar season – one that...
ANIMALS
Autosport Online

The changes Wickens is having to deal with on his racing return

Robert Wickens returned to active competition at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona, testing his Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N TCR ahead of his racing comeback in the 24 Hours support race, the Michelin Pilot Challenge, later today. The 32-year-old Canadian will make his first start since his...
MOTORSPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Charles Town cancels Jan. 29 card

Due to the low temperatures and high winds forecast to move through the area tomorrow, Charles Town’s live racing program scheduled for Saturday evening, January 29 has been canceled. The canceled card will be moved in its entirety to Wednesday, February 2 with the first racing kicking off at Charles Town’s standard post time of 7:00 P.M. EST.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
thebaycities.com

Ice racing returns to the Bay of Green Bay this Weekend

Ice racing is a 29-year tradition on the flats of Green Bay off of West Bay Shore Drive, and it brings in a lot of fans for the M and M Icebreakers. Nick Lemire, President of the M and M Icebreakers, says, “If you’re looking to have a great family day. It’s great racing, it’s family oriented, and it’s a competitive yet fun atmosphere.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Atlantic City Press

Indoor auto racing returns to A.C. this weekend

Indoor auto racing and its high-pitched roar will once again take over Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City this weekend. The NAPA Know How Weekend will be held on Friday and Saturday, and the main event will be the 19th annual Gambler’s Classic, a 40-lap race on Saturday night for three-quarter (TQ) midget autos.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

