Quest Hunter is an isometric action RPG game developed by 2 Zombie Games where the player browses through choices to steer the gameplay progress in an unknown land. The game begins when the player crashes the airship due to the Sun’s disappearance. The airship crashes on an Old Man’s house who helps you out with the basic tutorials of the game, in return to get a new house built. For new players trying to get along with Quest Hunter, we have prepared this detailed beginners guide along with some Tips and Tricks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO