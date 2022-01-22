ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Sandra Maley

Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

Sondra Sue “Sandy” (Kerns) Maley, 73, of Piqua, Ohio,...

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sidney, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Cedar Point#Adams Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy