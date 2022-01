Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard insists he has no plans to lose Douglas Luiz this month. The Brazil midfielder is being linked with Arsenal. "No, we haven't opened contract talks yet with Douglas," Gerrard confirmed. "I think in this period and in this window, it has been the case of trying to strengthen the current squad, make additions and, also, find destinations for some of our younger players in terms of loans.

