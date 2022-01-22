Keep out mud with cha-cha-cha doormat

Dakota Johnson joins Cooper Raiff for his touching follow-up to SxSW winner ‘Shithouse’. Dir/scr: Cooper Raiff. US. 2022. 107 mins. Writer-director-actor Cooper Raiff’s second feature concerns a directionless young man who discovers that falling in love isn’t the same thing as finding your path. Much like his 2020 debut Shithouse, Cha Cha Real Smooth is a sweet, sensitive comedy-drama populated by likeable characters who feel things deeply and are searching for contentment, which is always just out of reach. There’s a slightness to this tale, and also a nagging familiarity in its exploration of twenty-something restlessness, but Raiff’s compassionate eye — paired with Dakota Johnson’s melancholy turn — results in a touching, understated affair.
