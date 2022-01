With Lost Ark on the way, Smilegate has been showcasing some of what we can expect from the game. This week there is a new video about what to expect from PvE endgame content. When it comes to endgame content, things should feel both familiar and engaging, given how these challenges are structured. There are dungeons, raids, strongholds, and more. The short run Chaos Dungeons can be done twice a day with an average of 10-15 minutes’ time. Clear them and you’ll get some of the basic endgame gear and items you’ll need for upgrading that gear. These will be a place to start and to continue for supplies when you’re able to gain more power.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO