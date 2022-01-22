Bears HC candidate profile: Get to know Byron Leftwich

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy after four years, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of head coach candidates that they’ve interviewed, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who interviewed earlier this week.

Let’s take a look at what Leftwich brings to the table in our Bears head coach candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-Present)

42 Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. College: Marshall

Analysis

Leftwich garnered a lot of hype as a coaching candidate in this cycle, even though he’s only been coaching since 2017, which says a lot. While Leftwich has led a top-two offense in each of the last three seasons, it’s fair to wonder how much of that is Tom Brady and Bruce Arians. It certainly helps having arguably the greatest quarterback of all-time running leading your offense, but look no further than Leftwich’s success with Jameis Winston.

In Leftwich’s first season as offensive coordinator, where he called plays, he led the top-ranked Buccaneers passing offense in 2019. Winston threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Leftwich has found success with two different types of quarterbacks, which shows his ability to cater his offense to fit the strengths of his quarterback.

Arians has also reiterated that Leftwich runs the offense in its entirety, which is encouraging given the success of the unit. Leftwich has also been hailed as a great leader and is someone who’s poised to take the next step as a head coach, whether it’s this season or beyond.

They said it...

“He’s everything everybody is supposedly looking for — a quarterback, a playcaller and he’s African-American, so I mean, I don’t know what else you’re looking for. He’s a great leader.

“I was very, very pissed that Byron didn’t at least get an interview this year for the job that he has done. I get way too much credit, and so does Tom Brady, for the job Byron has done.”

— Bruce Arians was upset Leftwich didn’t get HC interview last year (via Chicago Tribune)

Bottom line

There’s always a risk when you’re taking a chance on a first-time head coach, especially one like Leftwich who doesn’t have a whole lot of experience. But it’s hard to overlook Leftwich’s experience with Bruce Arians and Leftwich’s ability to find success with two different kinds of quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Jameis Winston.

Leftwich knows what it means to be a quarterback in the NFL, and it could be a dream pairing with him and Justin Fields. He’s also been praised as a great leader, which is something the Bears are looking for. Every first-time head coach needs their opportunity. Could this be Leftwich’s?