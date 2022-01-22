ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears completed interviews with Todd Bowles, Dan Quinn for HC on Saturday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their searches for a new general manager and head coach following the firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy last week.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve been conducting interviews.

They completed two more interviews for their head coach job with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Saturday.

Bowles boasts more than 20 years of NFL coaching experience, which includes previously serving as the New York Jets head coach from 2015-18. While that didn’t wind up being a success, that’s not to say he can’t find success in his next stop. Bowles is someone with past coaching experience and with a defensive background, which would make finding a top offensive coordinator to develop quarterback Justin Fields and get this Bears offense on track a top priority.

Before joining Dallas, Quinn served as the Falcons head coach from 2015 to 2020. Quinn is a defensive-minded head coaching prospect who boasts 20 years of NFL coaching experience and could certainly be an intriguing option for the Bears, who reportedly were considering hiring Quinn back in 2015 before going with John Fox.

