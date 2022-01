For a long time, home theater systems predominantly consisted of an amplifier and several speakers placed around the living room. But, of course, the problem then is: what if you don’t have a big enough space to put all those speakers? Or what if the speakers are out in the open with cables going all over the place? That’s where soundbars come in, providing an audio experience that, while not exactly surround sound, comes pretty close. In fact, with this Samsung 2.1-channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer that Walmart is offering for $99 — $50 off its normal $149 price — you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a great audio experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO