Even in the immediate aftermath of the frustrating way the 2021 season ended, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker had this week in the back of his mind. The Vols had just lost to Purdue in overtime of the Music City Bowl in controversial fashion, but the player whose brilliant performances helped Tennessee experience a quick taste of success in its first season under Josh Heupel already was looking toward the offseason. Call it a statement of intent, a confirmation of what'd you expect, a continuation of what he'd been doing or all of the above, but Hooker made it clear then he planned on being a leader for the Vols this offseason.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO