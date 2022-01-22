ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Many Minnesota Couples Say Their Drinking & Relationships Don’t Mix

By Pete Hanson
 6 days ago
One third of Minnesotans polled admit they often argue with their partner when one or both have been drinking alcohol. This could be because 20% of respondents say they are more honest with one another when drunk. Perhaps this is where underlying issues are brought to the surface. The...

AM 1390 KRFO

A True Minnesota Personality Test

Ope, looks like there are some flurries in the forecast! You just parked your car at work for the day, and on your way in you either do one of two things. You either flip up your windshield wipers, or you don't. I never knew about this phenomenon until I...
MINNESOTA STATE
Community Policy