Grand Junction's Guitar Club is looking for new members to join them in 2022. You don't have to be Randy Rhodes reincarnated to join either. Do you love music? Could you help teach the craft to others? Can you help someone learn to tune an instrument and to strum a couple of chords? Then the Grand Junction Colorado Guitar Club would love to have you come sit with them and pick a song or two.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO