The 1880s Country Cape is finished. The cast arrives and reflects on the changes since Charlie Silvas crew first started work. Homeowners Megan and Lincoln each take Kevin O'Connor and Tom Silva on a tour of the original part of the house and the new addition. After, they join the cast around the grand kitchen island to thank the subcontractors and Charlie for all the work that happened.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO