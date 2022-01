With the release of the Men’s Canadian Olympic roster yesterday, we finally have the rosters of all 12 teams heading to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed. The Chicago Blackhawks organization, including the Rockford IceHogs, will have players representing them on nine of the 12 countries participating. Two prospects and 14 former players comprise the 16 total players going to the Olympics having ties to the organization. Here’s a rundown of who will be there in Beijing in a week and a half.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO