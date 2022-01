Plenty of American cities have iconic foods associated with them that tourists flock to and natives love (or love to hate). New York (and Montreal) have their bagels, Cincinnati its chili, Philadelphia its cheesesteak, St. Louis toasted ravioli. Chicago is no exception: deep-dish pizza, the Chicago hot dog, Italian beef, and Malort are all inextricably wrapped up in the city’s reputation and famously originated here, along with Chicken Vesuvio, flaming saganaki, and brownies. (You can find the stories of some of those dishes and many more in my The Foods of Chicago: A Delicious History, available to stream any time.)

