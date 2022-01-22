Creston holds off Atlantic/CAM for John J. Harris team title
(Corning) Creston scored 212 points to top Atlantic/CAM’s 210 for a team championship at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament in Corning. The Hawkeye Ten foes traded turns with the lead throughout the day on Saturday. A 3rd place victory for Creston’s Max Chapman at 220 pounds sealed the deal.
Champions for Atlantic/CAM were Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (126), and Kadin Stutzman (170). Smith won by fall over Clarinda’s Kaden Whipp, Follmann pinned Winterset’s Abe Bushong, and Stutzman topped defending John Harris champ Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) with a 14-0 major decision.
Jace Rose won a title for Riverside at 120. The senior picked up his 150th win during the tournament. He pinned 8th rated Payton Harger, of Earlham, in the finals for Rose’s 4th career John Harris win.
ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh improved on his 106 pound runner-up from last year with a 113 pound championship this year. He pinned 10th ranked Brayden Maeder, of SW Valley, in the finals.
After three straight runner-up finishes, Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) has his first John Harris championship. Cooney topped Atlantic/CAM’s Easton O’Brien 11-3 in the 132 pound title match.
Creston had one wrestler in the finals it was 138 pounder Austin Evans winning over Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Jaxon Christensen with a 12-2 major decision.
Kale Downey won the 145 pound championship for Clarinda with his 6-3 decision over Ryan Stortenbecker, of East Mills. Clarinda’s 5th ranked Logan Green downed Riverside’s Nate Messerschmidt in the 285 pound title bout.
Class 2A #9 Eduardo Garcia, of Winterset, pinned Riverside’s Nolan Moore in :57 for the 152 pound title.
Dawson Bond, of Red Oak, improved on a pair of previous runner-up finishes with his 160 pound championship.
Missouri Valley’s Gage Clausen won a 3-2 decision over Winterset’s Reilly Hoven in the 182 pound finals.
At 195, Jaxon Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) earned the title with a win over Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg.
The 220 pound championship was won by Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson with a 9-5 decision over previously unbeaten Cooper Andersen, of Panorama.
Team scoring and additional individual results can be found after the following interviews–
Atlantic/CAM coach Tim Duff:
Team Scoring
Team Season Team Abbr Count Points
1 Creston, IA Creston, IA (GET) C 14 212.0
2 Atlantic, IA Atlantic-CAM, IA (GET) Atl 14 210.0
3 Winterset, IA Winterset, IA (GET) WIN 12 163.0
4 Clarinda, IA Clarinda, IA (GET) Clar 7 117.0
5 Bedford/Lenox, IA Bedford/Lenox, IA (GET) B/L 10 96.0
6 Riverside, Oakland, IA Riverside, Oakland, IA (GET) RIVE 10 92.5
7 Nodaway Valley/O-M, IA Nodaway Valley, IA (GET) Nod Val 11 84.0
8 Missouri Valley, IA Missouri Valley, IA (GET) MO VAl 12 82.0
9 Adair Casey/Guthrie Center, IA AC/GC, IA (GET) AC/GC 10 63.5
10 Earlham, IA Earlham, IA (GET) EARL 7 63.0
11 Southwest Valley, IA Southwest Valley, IA (GET) SWV 11 58.5
12 Red Oak, IA Red Oak, IA (GET) RO 9 54.5
13 Panorama, IA Panorama, IA (GET) PANO 11 53.0
14 Central Decatur, IA Central Decatur, IA (GET) CDEC 3 47.0
15 MVAOCOU, IA MVAOCOU, IA (GET) MVAO 8 43.0
16 Clarke, Osceola/Murray, IA Clarke, Osceola/Murray, IA (GET) CLRK 5 40.5
17 Shenandoah, IA Shenandoah, IA (GET) Shen 5 38.0
18 Mt Ayr, IA Mount Ayr, IA (GET) MA 5 35.0
19 Tri-Center Neola, IA Tri-Center, Neola, IA (GET) TC 6 34.0
20 Southwest Iowa, IA Southwest Iowa, IA (GET) SWI 9 32.5
21 Denison, IA Denison-Schleswig, IA (GET) Den 6 32.0
22 East Mills, IA East Mills, IA (GET) EM 3 26.0
23 Griswold, IA Griswold, IA (GET) GRIS 3 6.0
24 Des Moines North-Hoover, IA Des Moines North-Hoover, IA (GET) DMNH 3 2.0
25 Wayne, Corydon, IA Wayne, Corydon, IA (GET) WAYN 2 1.0
Individual Results
106
1st Place – Aiden Smith of Atlantic
2nd Place – Kaden Whipp of Clarinda
3rd Place – Justin Parsons of Creston- Orient Macksburg
4th Place – Dallas Canoyer of Earlham
5th Place – Davis Bramman of Riverside, Oakland
6th Place – Brock Shaha of Mt Ayr
113
1st Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of Adair Casey/Guthrie Center
2nd Place – Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley
3rd Place – Christian Ahrens of Creston- Orient Macksburg
4th Place – Seth Ettleman of Southwest Iowa
5th Place – Brandon Erp of Red Oak
6th Place – Dalton Smith of Riverside, Oakland
120
1st Place – Jace Rose of Riverside, Oakland
2nd Place – Payton Harger of Earlham
3rd Place – Lincoln Keeler of Creston- Orient Macksburg
4th Place – Travis Allen of Winterset
5th Place – Gavin Sloss of Adair Casey/Guthrie Center
6th Place – Chase England of Bedford/Lenox
126
1st Place – Ethan Follmann of Atlantic
2nd Place – Abe Bushong of Winterset
3rd Place – Brandon Briley of Creston- Orient Macksburg
4th Place – Dylan Stein of Bedford/Lenox
5th Place – TJ Nutt of MVAOCOU
6th Place – Ethan Domina of Clarke, Osceola/Murray
132
1st Place – Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley
2nd Place – Easton O`Brien of Atlantic
3rd Place – Riley Radke of Missouri Valley
4th Place – Zeke Hoven of Winterset
5th Place – Trey Chesnut of Creston- Orient Macksburg
6th Place – Jade Spangler of Shenandoah
138
1st Place – Austin Evans of Creston- Orient Macksburg
2nd Place – Jaxon Christensen of Nodaway Valley
3rd Place – Devin Adams of Central Decatur
4th Place – Dante Hedrington of Atlantic
5th Place – Dalton Kitzman of Bedford/Lenox
6th Place – Cayden Van Meer of Panorama
145
1st Place – Kale Downey of Clarinda
2nd Place – Ryan Stortenbecker of East Mills
3rd Place – Conner Fitzgerald of Bedford/Lenox
4th Place – Adam Baier of Red Oak
5th Place – Triston Barncastle of Creston- Orient Macksburg
6th Place – Owen Laughlin of Shenandoah
152
1st Place – Eduardo Garcia of Winterset
2nd Place – Nolan Moore of Riverside, Oakland
3rd Place – Brian South of Atlantic
4th Place – Briley Hayes of Creston- Orient Macksburg
5th Place – Cayden Jensen of Adair Casey/Guthrie Center
6th Place – Ben Hansen of Missouri Valley
160
1st Place – Dawson Bond of Red Oak
2nd Place – Logan Fairchild of Winterset
3rd Place – Karson Downey of Clarinda
4th Place – KJ Fry of Clarke, Osceola/Murray
5th Place – William Bolinger of Creston- Orient Macksburg
6th Place – Jayden Dickerson of Shenandoah
170
1st Place – Kadin Stutzman of Atlantic
2nd Place – Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU
3rd Place – Nic Swalla of Earlham
4th Place – Jaydon Knight of Mt Ayr
5th Place – Bradlee Grantz of Southwest Valley
6th Place – Brady Barringer of Winterset
182
1st Place – Gage Clausen of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Reilly Hoven of Winterset
3rd Place – Jase Wilmes of Clarinda
4th Place – Jarrett Armstrong of Atlantic
5th Place – Jake Cox of Bedford/Lenox
6th Place – James Hein of Panorama
195
1st Place – Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison
2nd Place – Brecken Freeberg of Tri-Center Neola
3rd Place – Carter Smuck of Winterset
4th Place – Brek Boruff of Missouri Valley
5th Place – Brenden Casey of Atlantic
6th Place – Jagger Luther of Creston- Orient Macksburg
220
1st Place – Tegan Carson of Central Decatur
2nd Place – Cooper Andersen of Panorama
3rd Place – Max Chapman of Creston- Orient Macksburg
4th Place – Miles Mundorf of Atlantic
5th Place – Samuel Daly of Southwest Iowa
6th Place – Braydon Swietlik of Mt Ayr
285
1st Place – Logan Green of Clarinda
2nd Place – Nathan Messerschmidt of Riverside, Oakland
3rd Place – Devin Whipple of Bedford/Lenox
4th Place – Trenton Warner of Nodaway Valley
5th Place – Quinten Fuller of Creston- Orient Macksburg
6th Place – Nathan Keiser of Atlantic
