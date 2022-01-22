Creston holds off Atlantic/CAM for John J. Harris team title

(Corning) Creston scored 212 points to top Atlantic/CAM’s 210 for a team championship at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament in Corning. The Hawkeye Ten foes traded turns with the lead throughout the day on Saturday. A 3rd place victory for Creston’s Max Chapman at 220 pounds sealed the deal.

Champions for Atlantic/CAM were Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (126), and Kadin Stutzman (170). Smith won by fall over Clarinda’s Kaden Whipp, Follmann pinned Winterset’s Abe Bushong, and Stutzman topped defending John Harris champ Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) with a 14-0 major decision.

Jace Rose won a title for Riverside at 120. The senior picked up his 150th win during the tournament. He pinned 8th rated Payton Harger, of Earlham, in the finals for Rose’s 4th career John Harris win.

ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh improved on his 106 pound runner-up from last year with a 113 pound championship this year. He pinned 10th ranked Brayden Maeder, of SW Valley, in the finals.

After three straight runner-up finishes, Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) has his first John Harris championship. Cooney topped Atlantic/CAM’s Easton O’Brien 11-3 in the 132 pound title match.

Creston had one wrestler in the finals it was 138 pounder Austin Evans winning over Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Jaxon Christensen with a 12-2 major decision.

Kale Downey won the 145 pound championship for Clarinda with his 6-3 decision over Ryan Stortenbecker, of East Mills. Clarinda’s 5th ranked Logan Green downed Riverside’s Nate Messerschmidt in the 285 pound title bout.

Class 2A #9 Eduardo Garcia, of Winterset, pinned Riverside’s Nolan Moore in :57 for the 152 pound title.

Dawson Bond, of Red Oak, improved on a pair of previous runner-up finishes with his 160 pound championship.

Missouri Valley’s Gage Clausen won a 3-2 decision over Winterset’s Reilly Hoven in the 182 pound finals.

At 195, Jaxon Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) earned the title with a win over Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg.

The 220 pound championship was won by Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson with a 9-5 decision over previously unbeaten Cooper Andersen, of Panorama.

Team scoring and additional individual results can be found after the following interviews–

Atlantic/CAM coach Tim Duff:

Team Scoring

Team Season Team Abbr Count Points

1 Creston, IA Creston, IA (GET) C 14 212.0

2 Atlantic, IA Atlantic-CAM, IA (GET) Atl 14 210.0

3 Winterset, IA Winterset, IA (GET) WIN 12 163.0

4 Clarinda, IA Clarinda, IA (GET) Clar 7 117.0

5 Bedford/Lenox, IA Bedford/Lenox, IA (GET) B/L 10 96.0

6 Riverside, Oakland, IA Riverside, Oakland, IA (GET) RIVE 10 92.5

7 Nodaway Valley/O-M, IA Nodaway Valley, IA (GET) Nod Val 11 84.0

8 Missouri Valley, IA Missouri Valley, IA (GET) MO VAl 12 82.0

9 Adair Casey/Guthrie Center, IA AC/GC, IA (GET) AC/GC 10 63.5

10 Earlham, IA Earlham, IA (GET) EARL 7 63.0

11 Southwest Valley, IA Southwest Valley, IA (GET) SWV 11 58.5

12 Red Oak, IA Red Oak, IA (GET) RO 9 54.5

13 Panorama, IA Panorama, IA (GET) PANO 11 53.0

14 Central Decatur, IA Central Decatur, IA (GET) CDEC 3 47.0

15 MVAOCOU, IA MVAOCOU, IA (GET) MVAO 8 43.0

16 Clarke, Osceola/Murray, IA Clarke, Osceola/Murray, IA (GET) CLRK 5 40.5

17 Shenandoah, IA Shenandoah, IA (GET) Shen 5 38.0

18 Mt Ayr, IA Mount Ayr, IA (GET) MA 5 35.0

19 Tri-Center Neola, IA Tri-Center, Neola, IA (GET) TC 6 34.0

20 Southwest Iowa, IA Southwest Iowa, IA (GET) SWI 9 32.5

21 Denison, IA Denison-Schleswig, IA (GET) Den 6 32.0

22 East Mills, IA East Mills, IA (GET) EM 3 26.0

23 Griswold, IA Griswold, IA (GET) GRIS 3 6.0

24 Des Moines North-Hoover, IA Des Moines North-Hoover, IA (GET) DMNH 3 2.0

25 Wayne, Corydon, IA Wayne, Corydon, IA (GET) WAYN 2 1.0

Individual Results

106

1st Place – Aiden Smith of Atlantic

2nd Place – Kaden Whipp of Clarinda

3rd Place – Justin Parsons of Creston- Orient Macksburg

4th Place – Dallas Canoyer of Earlham

5th Place – Davis Bramman of Riverside, Oakland

6th Place – Brock Shaha of Mt Ayr

113

1st Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of Adair Casey/Guthrie Center

2nd Place – Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley

3rd Place – Christian Ahrens of Creston- Orient Macksburg

4th Place – Seth Ettleman of Southwest Iowa

5th Place – Brandon Erp of Red Oak

6th Place – Dalton Smith of Riverside, Oakland

120

1st Place – Jace Rose of Riverside, Oakland

2nd Place – Payton Harger of Earlham

3rd Place – Lincoln Keeler of Creston- Orient Macksburg

4th Place – Travis Allen of Winterset

5th Place – Gavin Sloss of Adair Casey/Guthrie Center

6th Place – Chase England of Bedford/Lenox

126

1st Place – Ethan Follmann of Atlantic

2nd Place – Abe Bushong of Winterset

3rd Place – Brandon Briley of Creston- Orient Macksburg

4th Place – Dylan Stein of Bedford/Lenox

5th Place – TJ Nutt of MVAOCOU

6th Place – Ethan Domina of Clarke, Osceola/Murray

132

1st Place – Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley

2nd Place – Easton O`Brien of Atlantic

3rd Place – Riley Radke of Missouri Valley

4th Place – Zeke Hoven of Winterset

5th Place – Trey Chesnut of Creston- Orient Macksburg

6th Place – Jade Spangler of Shenandoah

138

1st Place – Austin Evans of Creston- Orient Macksburg

2nd Place – Jaxon Christensen of Nodaway Valley

3rd Place – Devin Adams of Central Decatur

4th Place – Dante Hedrington of Atlantic

5th Place – Dalton Kitzman of Bedford/Lenox

6th Place – Cayden Van Meer of Panorama

145

1st Place – Kale Downey of Clarinda

2nd Place – Ryan Stortenbecker of East Mills

3rd Place – Conner Fitzgerald of Bedford/Lenox

4th Place – Adam Baier of Red Oak

5th Place – Triston Barncastle of Creston- Orient Macksburg

6th Place – Owen Laughlin of Shenandoah

152

1st Place – Eduardo Garcia of Winterset

2nd Place – Nolan Moore of Riverside, Oakland

3rd Place – Brian South of Atlantic

4th Place – Briley Hayes of Creston- Orient Macksburg

5th Place – Cayden Jensen of Adair Casey/Guthrie Center

6th Place – Ben Hansen of Missouri Valley

160

1st Place – Dawson Bond of Red Oak

2nd Place – Logan Fairchild of Winterset

3rd Place – Karson Downey of Clarinda

4th Place – KJ Fry of Clarke, Osceola/Murray

5th Place – William Bolinger of Creston- Orient Macksburg

6th Place – Jayden Dickerson of Shenandoah

170

1st Place – Kadin Stutzman of Atlantic

2nd Place – Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU

3rd Place – Nic Swalla of Earlham

4th Place – Jaydon Knight of Mt Ayr

5th Place – Bradlee Grantz of Southwest Valley

6th Place – Brady Barringer of Winterset

182

1st Place – Gage Clausen of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Reilly Hoven of Winterset

3rd Place – Jase Wilmes of Clarinda

4th Place – Jarrett Armstrong of Atlantic

5th Place – Jake Cox of Bedford/Lenox

6th Place – James Hein of Panorama

195

1st Place – Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison

2nd Place – Brecken Freeberg of Tri-Center Neola

3rd Place – Carter Smuck of Winterset

4th Place – Brek Boruff of Missouri Valley

5th Place – Brenden Casey of Atlantic

6th Place – Jagger Luther of Creston- Orient Macksburg

220

1st Place – Tegan Carson of Central Decatur

2nd Place – Cooper Andersen of Panorama

3rd Place – Max Chapman of Creston- Orient Macksburg

4th Place – Miles Mundorf of Atlantic

5th Place – Samuel Daly of Southwest Iowa

6th Place – Braydon Swietlik of Mt Ayr

285

1st Place – Logan Green of Clarinda

2nd Place – Nathan Messerschmidt of Riverside, Oakland

3rd Place – Devin Whipple of Bedford/Lenox

4th Place – Trenton Warner of Nodaway Valley

5th Place – Quinten Fuller of Creston- Orient Macksburg

6th Place – Nathan Keiser of Atlantic