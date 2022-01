NEW YORK (AP) — How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?. It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it’s used.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO