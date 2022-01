In the wake of the death of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, there was a gathering of thousands of police officers at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Rivera, a newlywed, and 22-year-old that joined the NYPD last year was shot and killed in Harlem. He and another officer were responding to a domestic abuse call. That’s when they were ambushed and attacked. Since the fallout of that incident, law enforcement officials and NYC Mayor Eric Adams are saying that there is a need to combat gun crime in the city.

