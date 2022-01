WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester men's basketball team (9-6, 4-6 PSAC) continues an exceptionally busy stretch of play on Wednesday evening when the Golden Rams host Lock Haven inside Hollinger Field House beginning at 7:30 p.m. This second-game of the doubleheader between the Golden Rams and Bald Eagles, with the women's game set to begin at 5:30 p.m. will be the final January home game for West Chester as the teams don't return home until next Wednesday, February 2nd.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO