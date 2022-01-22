ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Regorafenib Plus Pembrolizumab Combo Misses PFS End Point, Shows Strong OS for MSS Colorectal Cancer

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the combination of regorafenib and pembrolizumab failed to meet the progression-free survival end point, an improvement in overall survival and disease control was observed for patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. Combining pembrolizumab (Keytruda) with regorafenib (Stivarga) resulted in significant median overall survival (OS) and duration of disease...

