Regorafenib Plus Pembrolizumab Combo Misses PFS End Point, Shows Strong OS for MSS Colorectal Cancer

There has not been a change in the standard of care in this type of cancer in a decade, according to an expert from ASCO. Pairing durvalumab (Imfinzi) with the chemotherapy combination gemcitabine and cisplatin improved overall survival (OS) by 20% in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, compared with the current standard of giving the chemotherapy combination alone, according to phase 3 trial results released today.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO