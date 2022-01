An unusual battle over voting rights is brewing on Chicago’s South Side. At stake is who’s allowed to have a voice in the stewardship of Jackson Park. The crux of the conflict is this: The Jackson Park Advisory Council — which advocates for park programs, improvements and resources as part of its mission — is proposing an amendment to its bylaws that would change the definition of a “voting member in good standing.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO