Kenny Brown is delighted to be back with West Ham. The former fullback has returned to coach inside the academy. He told the club's website: "It's funny – Mark Noble came in earlier, when his son was training, and we were having a chat about it. Obviously there are new facilities here, but I think the main thing I've noticed is what's always made the culture and environment as good as it is: the people. There are really good people here at West Ham.

SOCCER ・ 17 HOURS AGO