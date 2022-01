The inaugural Key West Music Awards, aka the Iggy Awards, will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Key West Theater on Eaton Street. The nomination committee has completed its job and named the finalists in all 20 categories. The difficult decisions are now in the capable hands of our seven-judge panel whose identities will be revealed at the show. The panel includes six local dignitaries (all of whom have ties to the music scene), and one celebrity judge who also happens to be an award-winning musician. The Iggy Awards will be handed out to the winners during the ceremony, which will also include several live performances and the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award and an In Memoriam tribute.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO