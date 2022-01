Salem Community High School Superintendent Dr. Brad Detering says COVID-19 cases continue to impact the district. He reports as of Monday, there are 35 students out. 23 are COVID positive, three are pending test results and nine others are close contacts. Detering is hoping they are on the downhill side now as more students are coming back than leaving the school as a result of COVID. Two teachers are also out. He reports both teachers and 22 of the students are scheduled to return in the next few days.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO