ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: Take the Money and Run

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czE8f_0dtAZzXZ00

Time to get out while the getting’s good. That’s the conclusion a wide variety of characters come to in the penultimate episode of this half-season of Ozark. This being Ozark, though, there’s always something to pull them back in.

Take Ruth and Wyatt Langmore, for instance. Wyatt’s girlfriend Darlene Snell is very much alive, thanks to Wendy’s better-late-than-never call to 911 at the end of the previous episode. When she straight-up murders Kansas City mob boss Frank Cosgrove for the crime of pissing her off—seriously, never antagonize this woman while she has a shotgun within reach—Wyatt decides to take Ruth up on her offer of collecting their cash and his kid brother Three (Carson Holmes) and getting the hell out of town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jbtjk_0dtAZzXZ00

But when he returns to the Snell compound to break things off with Darlene, he finds her sobbing. Turns out that Social Services are going to take away her baby Zeke on account of her failing health—acting on a tip from Wendy Byrde, though Darlene doesn’t know this (yet). Rather than leave her alone, Wyatt scraps his plan and proposes. Given that Ruth has tipped off Frank Cosgrove Jr. about his father’s murder (with surprising tenderness; she too lost a father, as she tells Junior) and given him free rein to attack Darlene as long as Ruth gets a day to wrap things up in town, the timing for Wyatt could not be worse.

Then there’s Jonah Byrde, the prodigal son. At least that’s how Wendy sees him, and she’s bound and determined to drive him away from Ruth and Darlene and back into the family fold. Her method for this is…unconventional, to say the least: She deliberately flags one of his money-laundering accounts so that he’ll get arrested, which will, uh, make him want to rejoin the family and move back to Chicago with them, I guess?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMbqW_0dtAZzXZ00

Of course, everyone else in the Byrde family is aghast when they find this out—no one more so than Jonah himself, who immediately packs his bags and leaves. “You can’t throw a kid into a burning building, Wendy,” Marty says, “and watch him come running back out into your arms and pretend that it’s love.” Wendy’s response, basically, is try me.

Even her political fixer Jim pays for his involvement with Wendy. When she extends an offer to bring him aboard full-time, she comes clean about the fact that the Byrdes launder money for the Navarro cartel. He seems to swallow his reservations about this, though he does call bullshit on Wendy’s glass-half-full spin on the situation. Unfortunately, the new arrangement brings Javi Navarro to his doorstep, giving Jim the whole “you work for me now” spiel. What could go wrong?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxC6q_0dtAZzXZ00

Javi’s involvement here takes some unpacking. After he sets up the FBI for a suicide bombing when they try to intercept another of his trucks, his uncle Omar decides to hand the reins of the cartel over to him…but it’s all a ruse. Omar’s plan—once Marty can gather enough evidence that Javi, not Omar, ordered the bombing, which Marty does with the help of an FBI wire—is to install Javi in the leadership position for the express purpose of handing the cartel’s new leader over to the Feds, lock stock and barrel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1xL1_0dtAZzXZ00

But I think the key scene for the whole episode, or at the very least Wendy’s outsized role in so much of it, comes when she and her estranged father try to sit down for coffee like civilized people after they travel to a morgue to see if a body belongs to her “missing” brother Ben. Wendy herself ran away from home to get away from her unloving, over-religious father, but she’s still bearing the emotional wounds of the fact that he did little, if anything, to stop her or bring her back home.

Seen in that light, her almost psychotic devotion to the concept of Our Family makes sense. She’s so determined to avoid repeating her parents’ mistakes that she’s making brand new mistakes of her own. The difference is that while her parents were shitty, they weren’t getting people killed left and right. This adds significant stakes to her interactions with Jonah and Darlene, and with the Navarros and Cosgroves circling around, the stakes only get higher.

Simply put, there’s no way this ends well. The half-season itself, however, has every chance of ending very strongly—drawing on the smiling sociopathy of Laura Linney as Wendy, the badly damaged sweetness of Julia Garner as Ruth, the gawky gentleness of Charlie Tahan as Wyatt, and so on down the line. I just wouldn’t get too attached to anyone. There’s only one way all this ends, as the episode’s punning title “Sangre Sobre Todo” hints: Blood above all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cruj_0dtAZzXZ00

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 6: “Survival is Insufficient” Recap

On Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 5 we found out that the Prophet was Tyler, Arthur and. Elizabeth’s son. If the circumstances were different it would be amazing that Kirsten would finally connect with her mentor and friend’s son in the new world their living in but Kirsten’s temporary alliance with the Prophet is for survival. We also learn that Tyler became the Prophet after the trauma he suffered as a child. On Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 6 the characters explore two different journeys. After the traumatic suicide bombing,s Sarah mourns the loss of Gil her ex-husband and tries to strategize with the rest of the troupe on The Traveling Symphony’s next move. However, the plans they were making blows up when the guy from the Museum of Civilization approaches them again. This time he’s brought along some muscle who holds the group at gunpoint. So to the Museum of Civilization they go. Meanwhile, Kirsten still thinks that Alex is missing. She runs into Sayid while in the woods looking for her. She’s filled with so much worry that her fears trigger a flashback to her ten-year-old self when she had just joined the Traveling Symphony. She was reading Station Eleven while watching Baby Alex. She was so engrossed in her book that when she finally looked up, she realized that Baby Alex was gone. She searched frantically for her only to discover that Gil had found her when she crawled away and she was safe and sound. From that day forward Kirsten put the book away and dedicated her life to caring for Alex. It’s ironic how a distorted version of Station Eleven as depicted by the Prophet threatens to come between Alex and Kirsten. The book destroys everything it touches.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How Will ‘Ozark’ End? Our 7 Favorite Theories

Everyone’s favorite money laundering show has reached the beginning of its end. This month marked the premiere of the first half of Ozark Season 4, which means we only have seven episodes to go before this crime drama draws its last breath. Who’s going to live? Who will die? And who will do something so astronomically evil that it will change how you feel about them forever?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Charlie Tahan
Person
Laura Linney
Primetimer

Ozark is running out of gas: The fourth and final season feels like a "hostage situation" for its stars

"In some ways, Ozark is a modern money-laundering retelling of the 12 labors of Hercules, though if Marty and Wendy have a miraculous ability to get themselves out of jams, those jams are often of their own making," says Mary McNamara. "Marty is a problem-solver who never saw a situation he couldn’t talk himself out of; Wendy is increasingly a proponent of the 'go big or go home' school of empowerment and self-destruction. That is, of course, what fuels the narrative: Their amazing race against an unending series of obstacles and the widening gap between how Marty and Wendy view them. Marty just wants to get out from under his 'debt' to Navarro; Wendy thinks they can create an eventually legitimate, economic and political empire. You know, the old 'in five years, the Corleone family is going to be completely legitimate' trope. Cue bullet spray of bloody death. The problem is it’s become difficult to care whose worldview triumphs or how the Byrdes’ story ends, as long as it does. Which Netflix has made even more challenging by splitting up the final season into two chunks, the second of which will drop later this year. Moment by moment, Ozark still captivates; Lisa Emery’s shotgun-totin’ Darlene Snell is the kind of character that personifies exactly what television can do that films can’t, and it’s tough to look away when Linney is taking Wendy from dimples to demonic in half a second or when Garner is doing pretty much anything at all. But when each scene is over, it evaporates in the perpetual churn of increasingly insupportable plot points. The show has always relied on the power of its main performers to pull viewers over the many potholes any story that involves 'ordinary' people becoming entangled with a cartel is bound to have, and (Jason) Bateman, (Laura) Linney and (Julia) Garner have worked wonders, separately and together. But at this point, Ozark feels a bit like a hostage situation — the stars have done their jobs, now it’s time to let them go."
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Ozark’ Final Season Takes on Election Fraud and Big Pharma

As illustrated by an opening-scene car ride that takes a turn for the calamitous, there’s doom lurking around every corner in the first part of Ozark’s fourth season, which has been split in two, with seven episodes debuting on Jan. 21 and the final batch reportedly arriving in late 2022. Escape is a perpetual mirage for the Byrdes, whose life of laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel in the Ozarks is akin to being stuck in quicksand—the more they struggle to extricate themselves from their dire predicament, the further they sink. And sink they most certainly continue to do in this preface to the show’s finale, their every maneuver intended to secure their freedom and yet only accelerating their plummet to the bottom.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Are Just Realizing Who Directed Some of Season 4, Part One’s Best Episodes

The hit drama on Netflix, “Ozark”, has been a huge hit for the streaming service. Since the latest season’s return on Friday, the show has continued to smash big-time records as folks cannot get enough of the Byrdes and their troubles in the land of the Ozarks. There is still another half a season to go, though, for the Byrdes and company. Still, this season was filled with high-intensity moments. However, some “Ozark” fans are just realizing who directed some of Season 4: Part 1’s best episodes. It was Hollywood star Robin Wright.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozark#Take The Money And Run#Fbi#Time#Social Services
Vulture

Ozark Recap: Thin Blood

The penultimate episode of this half-season of Ozark tracks dual family betrayals — that of Omar and his nephew, Javi, and that of Wendy and her son, Jonah. One could even toss the death of Frank Cosgrove on this pile in that it doesn’t happen if his son doesn’t work a deal behind his back with Darlene. Again, this season’s theme has been how family and business don’t mix. And those who forget that may not even live to regret it.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Ozark Recap: Rising Waters

The second episode of every season of Ozark is typically a transitional one. The creators have always been smart about hooking viewers with the premiere and then segueing into the meat of the season, and that feels like the case here. It’s another solid television episode with some powerful character beats by Julia Garner, but it ultimately won’t be anyone’s favorite chapter by the end of the run.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Ozark Recap: The Art of the Deal

The third episode of the final season of Ozark is about the art of the deal, making and keeping it between people like Maya and Omar, Ruth and Darlene, and Claire and the Byrdes. This season centers on very tenuous connections, the kind that could pull the Byrdes out of this quicksand or drag them deeper into it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vulture

Ozark Recap: Spinning Plates

The fourth episode of the final season of Ozark centers on disintegrating relationships — Javi and Marty, Ruth and Kerry, and Wendy and everyone. Any of these crumbling dynamics could be the one that takes down the Byrde empire. Pick your team and place your bets. “Ace Deuce” opens...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Euphoria’ season two episode two recap: fallout from the fracas

Last week, Euphoria season two kicked off with a wallop – or should we say several wallops, thanks to Fezco (Angus Cloud) ringing in the New Year by beating Nate senseless. His bloodied, half-conscious face is the first thing we see in episode two, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) looking over him as a reminder of the other big drama from last week’s instalment.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

The Best Crime Dramas On Netflix

The first seven episodes of the fourth season of Netflix’s Ozark has finally arrived, continuing the long, sordid story of Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney). In the first season of Ozark, the Byrdes relocated their family from Chicago to the resort area of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, as Marty owes money to a drug cartel and promises that the location is the ideal place to launder money and pay off his debt. Along the way, they become entangled with local crime families and the FBI, there’s a lot of murder and mayhem, and many questions that still need answers, like will Marty and Wendy ever get out of this god forsaken town? The highly-anticipated fourth season will consist of 14 total episodes, and it will be the show’s last (though there’s no confirmed release date for the final seven episodes). But for now, at least we can enjoy part one.
TV SERIES
Montclarion

Season Two, Episode Three of ‘Euphoria’ Takes On Some Risky Business

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Euphoria” season two, episode three. For some, Sunday is just a regular day, but lately, for others, it’s “Euphoria” Day. After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, season two of “Euphoria,” starring Emmy winner and executive...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘All of Us Are Dead’ Episode 2 Recap: It’s Mayhem Out There

At the risk of sounding silly, here goes: Not a lot happens in this episode of All of Us Are Dead. This is despite the fact that shit keeps happening, non-stop, pretty much from start to finish. It’s just that virtually all of it can be described with the phrase “Zombies attack, students flee for their lives.” Hey, if it ain’t broke, right?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

3K+
Followers
709
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy