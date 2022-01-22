ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Rosario Dawson in Disney+ Series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’

By Michael Haskoor
Decider.com
 6 days ago
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead has signed on to Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka alongside Rosario Dawson.

The forthcoming Star Wars live-action series is currently gearing up to go into production this spring in California.

Dawson is starring as the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor popular on the animation side of Star Wars who made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Hayden Christensen is reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker for the series, which is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, with Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno and Australian thespian Natasha Liu Bordizzo also set to be part of the cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details as well as information on Winstead’s character are scarce at the moment.

Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni is writing the series and exec producing with Jon Favreau.

Winstead is not foreign to this type of role as she was last seen in Netflix’s 2021 revenge thriller Kate and prior to that, starred as the Huntress for the 2019 DC movie Birds of Prey. She also co-starred with Will Smith in Ang Lee’s Gemini Man.

She has appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof as well as Live Free or Die Hard, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and a season of Fargo. She also starred in 10 Cloverfield Lane opposite John Goodman.

