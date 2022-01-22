ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Derrick Henry scores Titans' first TD of divisional round game

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are finally on the board in their divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to running back Derrick Henry.

After falling behind 6-0, the Titans orchestrated a nine-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a Henry touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation.

Unfortunately, the Titans decided to go for two after a Bengals penalty on the extra point but didn’t convert. The game is tied at six halfway through the second quarter.p>

