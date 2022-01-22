Watch: Derrick Henry scores Titans' first TD of divisional round game

The Tennessee Titans are finally on the board in their divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to running back Derrick Henry.

After falling behind 6-0, the Titans orchestrated a nine-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a Henry touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation.

Unfortunately, the Titans decided to go for two after a Bengals penalty on the extra point but didn't convert. The game is tied at six halfway through the second quarter.